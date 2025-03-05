Thunder vs. Grizzlies Prediction: Will OKC cover 8-point spread?

What’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Thunder vs. Grizzlies matchup? Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder (-8) at Memphis Grizzlies (+8); o/u 250

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 5, 2025

FedExForum, Memphis, TN

TV: ESPN

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder (50-11) have been dominant this season, boasting the league’s best defensive rating. They excel at forcing missed shots and turnovers, making it challenging for opponents to find quality scoring opportunities. Offensively, the Thunder rank fifth in offensive rating, led by All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 32.6 points per game.

In their recent 137-128 victory over the Houston Rockets, Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a stellar performance, scoring 51 points.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies (38-23) have faced recent challenges, currently on a three-game losing streak, with each loss decided by a narrow margin. They rank sixth in offensive rating, leading the league in points per game, driven by their fast-paced play. However, their defensive rating has slipped to 11th, with recent games seeing opponents score over 130 points.

In their latest 132-130 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Desmond Bane recorded his first career triple-double with 35 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Injuries

The Grizzlies are dealing with significant injury concerns. All-Star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. suffered a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is considered week-to-week, making him unavailable for this matchup. Additionally, point guard Ja Morant is questionable due to a shoulder injury that has sidelined him for the past two games.

Key Matchup

The Thunder’s top-ranked defense against the Grizzlies’ high-paced offense will be a focal point. Oklahoma City’s ability to disrupt Memphis’ scoring rhythm, especially with Jackson Jr. sidelined and Morant’s status uncertain, could be decisive.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies NBA Prediction:

Take the Thunder, who are laying eight points at Bovada.lv. The Thunder have defeated the Grizzlies in seven out of their last 10 games and are 7-3 against the spread over that span. They’re also 8-2 straight up and have covered in two out of their last three games. On the other side, the Grizzlies are just 3-7 straight up and 1-8-1 against the spread over that span.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Betting Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -8