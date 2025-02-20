Suns vs. Spurs Prediction: No Wemby, no problem for San Antonio?

The Phoenix Suns are set to face the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 8:30 PM CST at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. This game is notable as it’s part of the Spurs’ initiative to engage with fans in Austin, marking their second season hosting games in the city. With the Suns laying two points and the total sitting at 236, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Suns vs. Spurs matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Phoenix Suns (-2) at San Antonio Spurs (+2); o/u 236

9:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 20, 2025

Moody Center, Austin, TX

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Suns vs. Spurs Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Spurs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance and Standings:

Phoenix Suns: Currently holding a 26-28 record, the Suns are positioned 11th in the Western Conference.

San Antonio Spurs: With a 23-29 record, the Spurs are 12th in the Western Conference.

San Antonio Spurs: All-Star center Victor Wembanyama is listed as doubtful for the game due to an illness. Wembanyama has been a pivotal player for the Spurs, averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and leading the league with 3.8 blocks per game this season.

Phoenix Suns: The team features a strong lineup with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker. Durant, a former Texas Longhorn, is making his first regular-season NBA appearance in Austin, adding significance to this matchup.

Suns vs. Spurs NBA Prediction:

Given the potential absence of Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs may face challenges in countering the Suns’ offensive strength. The Suns’ trio of Durant, Beal, and Booker could capitalize on this advantage. While the Spurs have the home-court benefit, the Suns’ depth and experience might give them the edge in this contest.

Suns vs. Spurs Betting Prediction: PHOENIX SUNS -2