Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction: Can Phoenix hang with Denver?

Last Updated on October 25, 2025 2:56 am by Alex Becker

The Phoenix Suns head to Denver to face the Nuggets on Saturday night at 9:00 PM ET. It’s the opening week of the NBA season. Can the Suns cover the 13.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Suns vs. Nuggets betting prediction.

The Phoenix Suns are 1-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 1-1 ATS this season.

The Denver Nuggets are 0-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 0-1 ATS this season.

Suns vs. Nuggets Matchup & Betting Odds

565 Phoenix Suns (+13.5) at 566 Denver Nuggets (-13.5); o/u 234.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 25, 2025

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Suns vs. Nuggets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

Suns guard Jalen Green will miss Saturday’s game against the Nuggets with a hamstring injury. Green averaged 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game as a member of the Houston Rockets last year.

With Green out of the starting lineup, former Milwaukee Buck Grayson Allen has been manning the starting 2-guard spot. In 2 games this season, Allen is averaging 15.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. He should continue to get minutes even after Jalen Green makes his eventual return.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets power forward Aaron Gordon had a career night in his team’s 137-131 overtime loss to the Warriors on Thursday night. In that game, the 2014 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year recorded 50 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and a blocked shot. Gordon shot 17 of 21 from the floor and 10 of 11 from long range in the defeat.

Denver point guard Jamal Murray also played well against Golden State on Thursday. The 7th overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft logged 25 points, 3 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, and a made three-pointer. Murray shot 11 of 20 from the field in the loss.

Suns vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

Phoenix is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against Denver.

Phoenix is 2-1-1 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

Denver is 7-11 ATS when playing with the rest advantage since the start of last season.

Denver is 17-21-1 ATS as a home favorite since the start of last season.

Suns vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

Phoenix will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back in Denver. The Suns had a late game against the Clippers in Inglewood on Friday night and lost that contest handily by a score of 129-102. The only bright spot for Phoenix in that game is that they were out of it so quickly that the starters didn’t play big minutes.

In their loss to the Clippers on Friday, no Suns starter played more than 29 minutes. Phoenix’s best player, Devin Booker, only took 10 field goal attempts in the contest, putting up 18 points in 28 minutes of game action. This line implies that the Suns are going to be gassed going into this game. I’m not so sure that’s going to be the case. The pick is Phoenix +13.5 points over Denver at Bovada.lv.

Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction: PHOENIX SUNS +13.5