Spurs vs. Timberwolves Prediction: Can Minnesota Keep Winning?

The San Antonio Spurs head to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Sunday night. The Spurs are coming off of a loss, and are currently 26-35 on the season. Minnesota has won 4 straight games and enter Sunday with a 36-29 record. They are currently 9.5 point favorites with this Spurs vs. Timberwolves matchup set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Antonio Spurs (+9.5) at Minnesota Timberwolves (-9.5) o/u 227.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 9, 2025

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: FDSW

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Timberwolves

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on Minnesota. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs last played on Friday night, where they traveled to Sacramento and lost 127-109 to the Kings. Stephon Castle came off the bench to lead the team in scoring with 25 points on 10 of 17 shooting from the field. De’Aaron Fox finished with 16 points on the night, but was 0-6 from three. The Spurs had a tough time at the free throw line, making just 13 of their 23 attempts.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves return home for just the 2nd time in their last 8 games. They are coming in hot, winning 4 straight games. The latest was a 106-104 victory over Miami on Friday night. The whole team was involved in the scoring in this matchup, with Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid, and Mike Conley all hitting 15 points. Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, and Anthony Edwards followed them up with 13 points each. Edwards also brought in 13 rebounds and dished out 6 assists. Randle fell one assist short of a triple double, finishing with 10 rebounds and 9 assists. The Timberwolves struggled from the free throw line, shooting 57%. It nearly cost them the game, as they missed 4 of their 6 free throw attempts within the last 20 seconds of the game.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

San Antonio is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games

The OVER is 4-0 in San Antonio’s last 4 games

Minnesota is 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games

The OVER is 3-2 in Minnesota’s last 5 games

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Prediction:

Take the Timberwolves to cover the spread at home on Sunday night. Minnesota hasn’t been super dominant at home this season, posting an 11-19-1 ATS record. However, the Spurs are just 13-18 ATS on the road this season. The Timberwolves are hot right now winning 4 straight games and going 3-1 ATS over that time. They have also covered the spread in each of their last 3 home games. The Spurs on the other hand, are just 1-5 ATS in their last 6 road games. The Spurs defense has also struggled, as they have allowed 126.4 ppg over their last 5 games. Take the T-Wolves to cover.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Prediction: Timberwolves -9.5