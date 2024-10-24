Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NBA Articles

    Spurs vs. Mavericks: Too many Points?

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Spurs vs. Mavericks

    The Mavericks will host the Spurs at 7:40p.m. ET on Thursday night. The Mavericks are listed as 7.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 229.5 points, what is the best bet from Dallas? Keep reading for our Spurs vs. Mavericks prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    527 San Antonio Spurs (+7.5) at 528 Dallas Mavericks (-7.5); o/u 229.5

    7:40 p.m. ET, October 24, 2024

    American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

    Spurs vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    San Antonio Spurs DFS SPIN

    The Spurs will open the 2024/2025 regular season on the road. Devin Vassell will miss the beginning portion of the season with a foot injury. He is expected to be re-evaluated on November 1st.

    Dallas Mavericks DFS SPIN

    The defending western conference champion Mavericks have high expectations coming into this season. They will begin the season hosting the Spurs on Thursday night. Dallas is fairly healthy to begin the season outside of Dante Exum who is expected to miss the first three months of the year.  

    Spurs vs. Mavericks Prediction:

    Take the Spurs. I am excited to watch this San Antonio team in action this year. The duo of Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama is going to be great to watch and should help the Spurs stay competitive. The Spurs also added Harrison Barnes this offseason which I think will be a great addition to a young roster. San Antonio gives it their all in game 1 here and stays competitive with the Mavericks.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Spurs +7.5

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com