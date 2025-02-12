Spurs vs. Celtics Prediction: Will Boston Cover 8.5-point Spread?

The Boston Celtics (38-16) are set to host the San Antonio Spurs (23-28) tonight at TD Garden, with tipoff at 7:00 PM ET. With Boston favored by 8.5 points and an over/under of 233.5, what’s the smart play in tonight’s Spurs vs. Celtics matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Antonio Spurs (+9) at Boston Celtics (-9); o/u 233.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 12, 2025

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: ESPN

Spurs vs. Celtics Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Boston

Boston Celtics

The Celtics have won six of their last seven games, including recent victories over the New York Knicks and Miami Heat. Jayson Tatum has been instrumental, scoring 40 points against the Knicks and 33 against the Heat. However, the team will be without Jrue Holiday due to a shoulder injury, and Jaylen Brown is questionable with a right knee issue.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs have a 9-15 road record and have won two of their last six games. Recent acquisition De’Aaron Fox is averaging 24.7 points per game, while Victor Wembanyama contributes 24.4 points and leads the league with 3.9 blocks per game. Center Charles Bassey is out with an MCL injury.

Spurs vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

The Celtics have won their last four meetings against the Spurs. Boston averages 117.2 points per game, ranking sixth in the NBA, while San Antonio averages 113.2 points. The over/under of 233.5 points reflects both teams’ offensive capabilities.

Given the Celtics’ recent form and home-court advantage, they are well-positioned to cover the 8.5-point spread. Jayson Tatum’s scoring prowess and the Spurs’ defensive challenges could lead to a high-scoring game. Boston is 6-4 straight up against San Antonio in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. That said, the Celtics have won four straight versus the Spurs straight up and three in a row ATS.

Spurs vs. Celtics Betting Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -8.5