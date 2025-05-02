Rockets vs. Warriors Game 6 Prediction: Will Golden State cover Spread?

The Rockets vs. Warriors Game 6 matchup tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday night. Will the Warriors cover the 5-point spread or is there a better bet on the board tonight at Chase Center?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors

9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, May 2, 2025

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Warriors are 5-point home favorites. The total, meanwhile, sits at 203.5 points.

Rockets vs. Warriors Game 6 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Golden State

Series Overview

The Warriors lead the series 3-2 after a commanding Game 5 win in Houston. Despite Jalen Green’s 31-point effort, the Rockets struggled to contain Golden State’s ball movement and perimeter shooting. Now facing elimination, Houston must steal one on the road to force a Game 7.

Key Storylines

Steph’s Playoff Mastery: Stephen Curry is averaging 27.4 points and 6.2 assists in the series, torching the Rockets from deep and orchestrating Golden State’s offense with playoff poise.

Young Guns Rise?: Houston’s backcourt duo of Jalen Green and Amen Thompson has shown flashes of brilliance but struggled with turnovers and shot selection under pressure. They’ll need more efficiency in Game 6.

Draymond’s Defense: Draymond Green has made life difficult for Rockets big man Alperen Şengün, holding him to 44% shooting in the series. His veteran leadership is showing in crunch time.

Depth Advantage: The Warriors’ bench — especially contributions from Moses Moody and rookie Ryan Dunn — has outplayed Houston’s second unit.

Key Stats

3-Point Shooting: GSW (38.1%) vs. HOU (33.7%)

Turnovers: HOU 15.6 per game (most in playoffs), GSW 11.3

Rebounds: Rockets +3.2 rebounding edge per game

What Houston Needs to Do

Limit turnovers and fast break points allowed

Get Şengün involved early to open up driving lanes

Defend the arc—Warriors have hit 15+ threes in 4 of 5 games

What Golden State Needs to Do

Keep pace and spacing with ball movement

Target mismatches with Curry/Poole pick-and-roll

Sustain intensity defensively to avoid a momentum shift

Rockets vs. Warriors Game 6 NBA Prediction:

The Rockets will come out with urgency, but Golden State’s championship experience, home-court advantage, and superior half-court execution should carry the night. Expect a close first half before the Warriors pull away late behind big shots from Curry and Klay.

Rockets vs. Warriors Game 6 Betting Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS -5