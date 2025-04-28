Rockets vs. Warriors Game 4 Prediction: Will Golden State take 3-1 series lead?

The Golden State Warriors host the Houston Rockets tonight in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series at Chase Center. Tip-off is set for 9:00 PM ET (8:00 PM CT), with national coverage on TNT and local broadcasts on the Space City Home Network and KTRH 740 AM. Golden State leads the series 2–1 and aims to push Houston to the brink of elimination. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Rockets vs. Warriors Game 4 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 28, 2025

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Warriors are 3.5-point home favorites versus the Warriors. The total, meanwhile, sits at 203 points.

Rockets vs. Warriors Game 4 Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Players to Watch

Warriors:

Stephen Curry: Scored 36 points with 9 assists and 7 rebounds in Game 3, leading the Warriors’ offense.

Jimmy Butler: Missed Game 3 due to a pelvic contusion; his status for Game 4 is questionable.

Jonathan Kuminga & Quinten Post: Provided strong defensive efforts in Butler’s absence, contributing to the team’s success.

Rockets:

Alperen Şengün: After a quiet Game 3, Şengün is motivated to step up, having scored 26 points in Game 1.

Jalen Green: Averaging 11.3 points per game in the series, Green aims to regain his scoring touch. ​

Fred VanVleet: Shooting 26.8% from the field in the series, VanVleet acknowledges the need to improve his performance.

Injury Report

Warriors:

Jimmy Butler: Questionable (pelvic contusion).

Rockets:

Jae’Sean Tate: Out (ankle injury). ​

Rockets vs. Warriors Game 4 NBA Prediction:

The Warriors’ defense has been a key factor in their series lead, especially with Jimmy Butler’s impact since joining the team. The Rockets need improved shooting and composure to even the series. Game 4 is pivotal for both teams, with Golden State looking to extend their lead and Houston aiming to bounce back.

Rockets vs. Warriors Game 4 Betting Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS -4