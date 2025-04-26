Rockets vs. Warriors Game 3 Prediction: Will Houston pull off the upset?

The Rockets vs. Warriors series shifts to the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA on Saturday night. With the home team laying 3 points and the total sitting at 204, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Rockets vs. Warriors Game 3 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 26, 2025

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: ABC

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Warriors are 3-point home favorites versus the Rockets. The total, meanwhile, sits at 204 points.

Rockets vs. Warriors Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Love Golden State

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Snapshot

The series is tied 1-1 after the Rockets secured a 109–94 victory in Game 2. Jalen Green led the Rockets with 38 points, while Jimmy Butler contributed 25 points, 6 assists, and 7 rebounds for the Warriors. The Rockets will look to carry momentum into Game 3, where they have historically been strong on the road.

Key Storylines

Rockets’ Road Confidence

Defensive Prowess: The Rockets boast the league’s top defense, allowing just 107 points per game. Their ability to control the tempo and limit opponents’ scoring has been a key factor in their success. ​

Rebounding Strength: Houston leads the NBA with 17 second-chance points per game, capitalizing on offensive rebounds to generate additional scoring opportunities.

Injury Concerns: Point guard Fred VanVleet is listed as questionable for Game 3 due to a back injury. His status will be crucial for the Rockets’ backcourt depth. ​

Warriors’ Home-Court Advantage

Playoff Success: The Warriors have won 15 straight home playoff games, with an average margin of victory of 13.3 points in this year’s playoffs. ​

Jimmy Butler’s Impact: Since joining the Warriors in February, Butler has been instrumental, guiding the team to a 25-8 record and boosting them to the league’s top-ranked defense during that span.

Stephen Curry’s Status: Curry’s availability for Game 3 is uncertain. The Warriors will need to adjust their game plan accordingly if he is unable to play.

Rockets vs. Warriors Game 3 NBA Prediction:

The Rockets’ strong defense and rebounding prowess give them an edge, but the Warriors’ home-court advantage and playoff experience make this a closely contested matchup. With both teams evenly matched, Game 3 is expected to be a hard-fought battle.

Rockets vs. Warriors Game 3 Betting Prediction: HOUSTON ROCKETS +3