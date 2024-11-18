Rockets vs. Bucks Prediction: Is the wrong team favored in Milwaukee?

Even though they’re off to a 10-4 start to the season, the Rockets are underdogs on Monday night in Milwaukee. Will Houston cover in tonight’s Rockets vs. Bucks matchup? Or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, November 18, 2024

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread.

VanVleet scores 28 points in win over Bulls

Fred VanVleet had 28 points (10-of-16 FGs), seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three 3-pointers in the Rockets’ 143-107 victory over the Bulls on Sunday. FVV has started to turn around his season with a double-double on Friday against the Clippers and a 28/7/7 line on Sunday against the Bulls. The Rockets aren’t going to score 143 points every game, but VanVleet did all of his work in 28 minutes. He’s starting to pay off his Yahoo ADP of 38. Houston has four games upcoming in Week 5.

“Greek Freak” probable to face Rockets

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right patella tendinopathy) is probable for Monday’s game against the Rockets. We’ve been down this road before with Antetokounmpo: the Bucks list him as probable due to patella tendinitis, and then he plays. Expect the same on Monday, and it’s likely that Damian Lillard will also be available. Monday’s game is the first of four the Bucks will play in Week 5.

Rockets vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

Take Houston. The Rockets are 9-5 against the spread this season, which includes a 4-1 ATS mark over their last five games. It’s not as if Houston has covered smaller numbers, either. During their current 4-0 ATS streak, they covered as a 12-point home favorite against Washington. Then the Rockets rattled off three consecutive ATS wins as 5-point favorites against the Clippers (twice) and Bulls, respectively.

Meanwhile, not only are the Bucks 3-6-1 against the spread over their last 10 games, but they’ve lost seven out of 10 straight up. They’re coming off a one-point loss to the Hornets in Charlotte and covered just once over their last five games.

Rockets vs. Bucks Betting Prediction: Houston Rockets +3.5