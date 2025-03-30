Pistons vs. Timberwolves Prediction: Can Minnesota Win Big at Home?

The Detroit Pistons head to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Sunday night. Detroit is on a 3 game win streak and are currently 42-32 on the season. Minnesota is coming off of a win and currently sit with a 42-32 record as well. They are currently 7.5 point home favorites with this Pistons vs. Timberwolves matchup set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Detroit Pistons (+7.5) at Minnesota Timberwolves (-7.5) o/u 226

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 30, 2025

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: FDDT/FDSN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Pistons

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 56% of bets are on Detroit. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons have won their last three games and 5 of their last 6. The latest was a 133-122 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tim Hardaway Jr. led the team with 32 points including 7 of 11 for three point land. Six other players hit double digit points. Detroit was 47.8% from the field and 44.1% from three. Cunningham is currently doubtful for Sunday. Tobias Harris is currently probable for Sunday.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are coming off of a win but have lost 3 of their last 5 games. The latest was a 124-109 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Julius Randle led the team with 25 points. Anthony Edwards added 20 points on 8 of 19 shooting from the field. Minnesota shot 52% from the field and 48.7% from behind the arc.

Pistons vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

Detroit is 3-5 ATS in their last 8 games

The OVER is 4-1 in Detroit’s last 5 games

Minnesota is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 4-1 in Minnesota’s last 5 games

Pistons vs. Timberwolves Prediction:

Take the Timberwolves to cover the spread in this matchup on Sunday night. The Pistons have played well without Cade Cunningham, winning their last 3 games, including a dominant victory over the Cavaliers. I think they are due for a pull back. They are heading on the road where they haven’t covered in their last two games. Minnesota has covered in their last two home games. They are coming off of a big double digit victory over Phoenix and I think they ride that momentum into Sunday.

Pistons vs. Timberwolves Prediction: Timberwolves -7.5