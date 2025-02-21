Pistons vs. Spurs Prediction: With Wemby out, will Detroit roll?

The Detroit Pistons (29-26) are set to face the San Antonio Spurs (23-29) on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 7:30 PM CST at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. This matchup is notable as both teams are adjusting to significant roster changes and recent performances. What’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Pistons vs. Spurs matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Detroit Pistons (-4.5) at San Antonio Spurs (+4.5); o/u 232.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, February 21, 2025

Moody Center, Austin, TX

TV: N/A

Pistons vs. Spurs Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Pistons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Detroit Pistons: The Pistons are on a four-game winning streak, positioning themselves 6th in the Eastern Conference. Their defense has been a cornerstone, ranking among the top in the league. Cade Cunningham leads the team, consistently contributing high points and assists per game. The starting lineup is expected to feature Cunningham, Tim Hardaway Jr., Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, and Jalen Duren. Notably, Jaden Ivey is sidelined due to a lower leg injury.

San Antonio Spurs: The Spurs are navigating the season without star rookie Victor Wembanyama, who is out for the season due to deep vein thrombosis. In his absence, recent acquisition De’Aaron Fox has stepped up, averaging 25.4 points and 6.8 assists over the last five games. The projected starting lineup includes Chris Paul, De’Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, and Jeremy Sochan. The team has faced challenges recently, with a 5-13 record since January 4.

Pistons vs. Spurs NBA Prediction:

The Spurs are on the second night of a back-to-back, which may impact player fatigue and performance. In contrast, the Pistons are entering the game well-rested. Detroit’s strong defense will be tested against a Spurs offense adapting without Wembanyama. The Pistons’ ability to contain Fox and the Spurs’ backcourt will be crucial.

The absence of Wembanyama significantly affects the Spurs’ interior presence on both ends of the floor. For the Pistons, Ivey’s injury may influence their backcourt dynamics, but Cunningham’s leadership has been pivotal. With Detroit covering in four out of its last five games entering play tonight, give me the Pistons to cover the 4.5.

Pistons vs. Spurs Betting Prediction: DETROIT PISTONS -4.5