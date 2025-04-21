Pistons vs. Knicks Game 2 Prediction: Will New York cover again?

The Detroit Pistons will face the New York Knicks in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Monday, April 21, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks lead the series 1–0 after a 123–112 comeback victory in Game 1, highlighted by a 21–0 run in the fourth quarter. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Pistons vs. Knicks Game 2 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, April 21, 2025

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Knicks are 6.5-point home favorites versus the Knicks. The total, meanwhile, sits at 222 points.

Pistons vs. Knicks Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Pistons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Game 1 Recap

In Game 1, the Pistons led 98–90 with just over nine minutes remaining but were unable to score for nearly five minutes, allowing the Knicks to seize control. Jalen Brunson led New York with 34 points, supported by Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Cameron Payne. Detroit’s Cade Cunningham faced intense defensive pressure, while Tobias Harris contributed 25 points. The Pistons’ 19 turnovers and late-game offensive struggles were pivotal in the loss.

Key Storylines

Pistons’ Adjustments: Detroit must address their late-game execution and turnover issues. Improved ball handling and offensive cohesion will be essential to avoid falling into a 0–2 series deficit.​

Knicks’ Momentum: New York aims to build on their Game 1 performance, leveraging their defensive intensity and balanced scoring to maintain home-court advantage.​

Pistons vs. Knicks Game 2 NBA Prediction:

Give me New York. The Knicks are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games, which includes their 123-112 ATS win over the Pistons. On the other side, Detroit has failed to cover in seven out of its lat 10 games entering play tonight.

Pistons vs. Knicks Game 2 Betting Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS -6.5