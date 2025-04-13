Pistons vs. Bucks Prediction: Can Detroit Get Revenge?

The Detroit Pistons head to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on Sunday afternoon. Detroit is coming off of a loss and currently sit with a 44-37 record. Milwaukee has won 7 straight games and enter Sunday with a 47-34 record. They are currently 7 point home dogs with this Pistons vs. Bucks matchup set to tip off at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Detroit Pistons (-7) at Milwaukee Bucks (+7) o/u 224

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 13, 2025

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Bucks

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 68% of bets are on Milwaukee. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons have lost 3 of their last 4 games, with the latest being a 125-119 loss to the Bucks on Friday night. Cade Cunningham led the team with 36 points and 12 assists, while shooting 15 of 21 from the field. Malik Beasley followed him up with 21 points off of the bench. The Pistons struggled from the free throw line, making just 9 of their 18 attempts. Cade Cunningham is probable for Sunday. Ausar Thompson has been ruled out.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are ending the regular season very strong winning 7 straight games. The latest was a 125-119 victory over the Pistons on Friday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the game with 32 points, 15 assists, and 11 rebounds. Bobby Portis came off the bench to add 17 points and 10 rebounds. Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis have been ruled out for Sunday’s game. Giannis and Taurean Prince are doubtful. Kuzma and Rollins are expected to play.

Pistons vs. Bucks Betting Trends

Detroit is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games

The UNDER is 4-2 in Detroit’s last 6 games

Milwaukee is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games

The OVER is 8-1-1 in Milwaukee’s last 10 games

Pistons vs. Bucks Prediction:

I like the Pistons to cover the spread in this matchup on Sunday night. Milwaukee looks like they will be without most of their starters and backups for this matchup. Kevin Porter, AJ Green, and Gary Trent are all doubtful to play. Detroit will be without Ausar Thompson and Isaiah Stewart. But Cade Cunningham looks like he will be good to go as well as Tobias Harris, Jalen Duren and the rest of the starters/backups. It’s hard to back the Bucks when it appears they will be digging pretty deep into the depth chart so I will roll with the road team here.

Pistons vs. Bucks Prediction: Pistons -7