Pelicans vs. Suns Prediction: Will New Orleans hang with struggling Phoenix?

The New Orleans Pelicans (15-43) will face the Phoenix Suns (27-31) on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Suns are favored by 6.5 points, with an over/under of 236 points. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Pelicans vs. Suns matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New Orleans Pelicans (+7.5) at Phoenix Suns (-7.5); o/u 236

9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 27, 2025

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV: N/A

Pelicans vs. Suns Public Betting: Bettors Backing Phoenix

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance:

New Orleans Pelicans: The Pelicans have won three of their last four games, including victories over the Sacramento Kings and two against the San Antonio Spurs. Defensively, they’ve held opponents to 111 points or fewer in three of these games.

Phoenix Suns: The Suns have struggled recently, losing six of their last seven games. Despite their challenges, they maintain a 61.8% win rate when favored.

Pelicans vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

Considering the Pelicans’ recent defensive improvements and the Suns’ recent struggles, this matchup will be closer than the spread suggests. While the Suns have home-court advantage, I like the Pelicans’ momentum. New Orleans has won three out of its last four games straight up and against the number. The Suns, meanwhile, have dropped eight out of their last 10 games overall and are just 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games.

Pelicans vs. Suns Betting Prediction: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS +7.5