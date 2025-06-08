Pacers vs. Thunder Game 2 NBA Finals Prediction: Is OKC laying too many points again?

After Indiana pulled off a stunning upset in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Pacers vs. Thunder Game 2 matchup? Oklahoma City is once again laying double-digit points.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 8, 2025

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: ABC

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Thunder are 11-point road favorites versus the Pacers. The total, meanwhile, sits at 228.5 points.

Pacers vs. Thunder Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Game 1 Recap: Thunder Strike First

The Oklahoma City Thunder drew first blood in the NBA Finals with a thrilling 112-107 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 1, powered by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 31-point, 8-assist performance and a dominant fourth quarter that showcased OKC’s depth and defensive versatility.

Meanwhile, the Pacers led for much of the second half but couldn’t close, shooting just 2-of-11 from deep in the final 8 minutes. Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam both scored 20+, but Indiana struggled to generate easy buckets down the stretch.

Key Storylines Heading into Game 2

Thunder’s Defense: Quietly Elite

OKC held the NBA’s fastest-paced offense under 110 points with switch-heavy defense and key stops late. Chet Holmgren altered shots all night (4 blocks), and Lu Dort was everywhere guarding Haliburton and Mathurin.

Look for OKC to keep pressuring Indiana’s perimeter creators and daring Myles Turner or Obi Toppin to beat them from the outside.

Can Indiana adjust to create cleaner looks in the halfcourt?

Haliburton’s Moment

Tyrese Haliburton is the engine of this Indiana team, but Game 1 exposed how reliant they are on his playmaking. He finished with 22 points and 9 assists but only took 13 shots, deferring late to Siakam and Nembhard.

Expect Rick Carlisle to encourage Haliburton to be more aggressive from the jump in Game 2—look for more early-clock threes and pick-and-roll pull-ups.

If Haliburton drops 30+, Indiana can steal Game 2.

X-Factor Watch

Thunder:

Jalen Williams had a quiet 14-point night in Game 1. If he gets rolling downhill, Indiana will have to choose between helping and leaving shooters.

Josh Giddey’s passing helped shift momentum—his minutes continue to be high-leverage.

Pacers:

Bennedict Mathurin (3-of-12 in Game 1) needs to bounce back. His slashing and off-ball movement were neutralized by OKC’s wing defenders.

T.J. McConnell gave a big spark off the bench. Expect more minutes and pressure defense to disrupt SGA.

Coaching & Adjustments

Rick Carlisle (Pacers): Needs to find answers for OKC’s rim protection and force the Thunder to guard multiple actions. The double drag screens worked early—Indiana needs to lean into tempo and pace again.

Mark Daigneault (Thunder): Brilliant in Game 1, balancing defensive coverages and throwing different looks at Haliburton. Look for him to tighten the rotation and give SGA more off-ball rest to finish stronger.

Pacers vs. Thunder Game 2 NBA Prediction:

The Pacers will make better adjustments offensively in Game 2, but Oklahoma City’s defense and home crowd edge may again be too much. Expect another close game into the fourth quarter, but SGA’s clutch shot-making and Chet Holmgren’s interior presence tip the scales.

Indiana will need to win the turnover battle and shoot over 40% from three to even the series—but unless Haliburton fully takes over, the Thunder are poised to protect home court and go up 2–0.

Pacers vs. Thunder Game 2 Betting Prediction: INDIANA PACERS +11