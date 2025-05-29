Pacers vs. Knicks Game 5 NBA Prediction: Is New York’s season over?

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks is set for Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 5:00 PM PT (8:00 PM ET) at Madison Square Garden. The Pacers lead the series 3–1 and are aiming to close it out on the road. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Pacers vs. Knicks Game 5 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 28, 2025

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Knicks are 5-point home favorites versus the Pacers. The total, meanwhile, sits at 222.5 points.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 5 Public Betting: Bettors taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Overview

The Pacers have been dominant in this series, with Tyrese Haliburton leading the charge. In Game 4, Haliburton recorded a triple-double with 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 15 assists, becoming the first player in playoff history to achieve 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 15+ assists with zero turnovers. The Pacers’ depth and fast-paced play have overwhelmed the Knicks, who are dealing with significant injuries.

The Knicks, despite their injuries, have shown resilience. Jalen Brunson has been exceptional, earning the 2024–25 NBA Clutch Player of the Year award . However, the absence of key players like OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson has strained their defense and rebounding efforts.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 5 Key Matchups

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Jalen Brunson: Haliburton’s playmaking and scoring have been pivotal for the Pacers, while Brunson’s leadership and clutch performances are crucial for the Knicks.

Pacers’ Depth vs. Knicks’ Injuries: Indiana’s deep roster, including Obi Toppin and T.J. McConnell, provides a significant advantage over the Knicks’ shortened rotation.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 5 Strategy & Prediction

The Pacers will look to maintain their high-tempo offense and exploit the Knicks’ defensive vulnerabilities. The Knicks must slow the game down, capitalize on their home-court advantage, and rely on Brunson’s leadership to force a Game 6.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 5 NBA Prediction:

Given the Pacers’ momentum and the Knicks’ injury challenges, Indiana is favored to win Game 5. However, expect a competitive game, with the Knicks leveraging their home-court advantage to keep it close.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 5 Betting Prediction: INDIANA PACERS +5