Pacers vs. Knicks Game 2 Prediction: Will New York rebound from historic collapse?

The Indiana Pacers will face the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 5:00 PM PDT (7:00 PM CDT) at Madison Square Garden. The Pacers lead the series 1–0 after a historic comeback in Game 1. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Pacers vs. Knicks Game 2 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, May 22, 2025

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Game 1 Recap: Pacers 138, Knicks 135 (OT)

Game 1 was a dramatic showcase of resilience and shooting prowess. The Knicks held a commanding 14-point lead with under three minutes left in regulation, but the Pacers mounted a furious comeback. Aaron Nesmith set an NBA playoff record with six three-pointers in the fourth quarter, while Tyrese Haliburton delivered a clutch performance, including a game-tying shot that forced overtime. In the extra period, Obi Toppin’s timely dunks and missed three-point attempts by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns sealed the Pacers’ victory.

Key Matchups & Storylines

Pacers’ Up-Tempo Offense vs. Knicks’ Methodical Defense

The Pacers have thrived on a fast-paced offense, averaging around 15 seconds per possession and ranking eighth in the league in offensive rating. Led by Haliburton, they aim to outpace opponents and exploit defensive mismatches. In contrast, the Knicks prefer a slower, more deliberate style, relying on a seven-player rotation under Coach Tom Thibodeau.

Haliburton’s Health

Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable for Game 2 due to a back injury. His performance is pivotal for the Pacers, as his ability to orchestrate the offense and contribute scoring is crucial. In Game 1, despite his injury, he played a significant role in the comeback.

Knicks’ Offensive Firepower

Jalen Brunson continues to be a postseason standout, scoring 45 points in Game 1. His ability to lead the offense and create opportunities for teammates is vital for the Knicks’ success. Additionally, the Knicks will need to adjust to the absence of center Mitchell Robinson, who is out with an ankle injury. His presence on the boards and rim protection will be missed.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 2 NBA Prediction:

Give me New York. That was a devastating loss in Game 1 but let’s keep in mind that the Knicks were also pummeling the Pacers before their collapse. They’re the better team.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 2 Betting Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS -6