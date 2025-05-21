Pacers vs. Knicks Game 1 Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The New York Knicks host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. This matchup marks the first time the two teams have met in the Conference Finals since 2000, rekindling a historic rivalry that has seen both teams undergo significant transformations in recent years. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Pacers vs. Knicks Game 1 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: TNT/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Knicks are 4.5-point home favorites versus the Pacers. The total, meanwhile, sits at 224 points.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 1 Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Profiles

New York Knicks: The Knicks enter the series with home-court advantage, having eliminated the Boston Celtics in the previous round. Key contributors include Jalen Brunson, who has been exceptional in the playoffs, and Karl-Anthony Towns, who adds depth to the frontcourt. However, they face challenges with the absence of Mitchell Robinson due to injury.

Indiana Pacers: The Pacers have demonstrated resilience, defeating the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers to reach this stage. Tyrese Haliburton’s performance is crucial, especially considering his recent injury concerns. The team’s depth and offensive prowess make them formidable opponents.

Key Matchups

Jalen Brunson vs. Tyrese Haliburton: Both point guards are pivotal to their teams’ success. Brunson’s scoring ability and leadership have been standout, while Haliburton’s playmaking and scoring are vital for the Pacers.

Knicks’ Defense vs. Pacers’ Offense: The Knicks’ defense will be tested against the Pacers’ fast-paced offense. Indiana’s ability to push the tempo could challenge New York’s defensive schemes.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 1 NBA Prediction:

Given the Knicks’ home-court advantage and recent form, they are favored to take Game 1. However, the Pacers’ depth and offensive capabilities suggest a closely contested game. Expect a high-scoring affair with the Knicks securing a narrow victory. I like the over, which is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 1 Betting Prediction: OVER 224