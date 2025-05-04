Pacers vs. Cavs Game 1 Prediction: Will series opener turn high-scoring?

The 2025 NBA Playoffs continue tonight as the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers host the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Tip-off is set for 6:00 PM ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, with national coverage on TNT. What’s the smart bet in this evening’s Pacers vs. Cavs Game 1 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 4, 2025

Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cavs are 8-point home favorites versus the Pacers. The total, meanwhile, sits at 229.5 points.

Pacers vs. Cavs Game 1 Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Breakdown

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers enter this series riding high after a dominant first-round sweep of the Miami Heat, boasting a staggering +122 point differential. Their offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 126 points per game on 51.8% shooting, while their defense has been equally impressive, allowing just 95.5 points per game.

Key contributors include Donovan Mitchell, who has been instrumental in the postseason, and Evan Mobley, who has shown significant improvement, averaging 18.6 points and shooting 50% from beyond the arc in the final three games against Miami.

Point guard Darius Garland is listed as questionable due to a toe injury but has had ample rest since the first round.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers advanced to the second round after a convincing five-game series win over the Milwaukee Bucks. They’ve been one of the league’s hottest teams, winning 19 of their last 24 games.

Indiana’s offense is led by All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who averaged 17.6 points and 6.4 rebounds in the first round. Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner provide additional scoring and defensive presence. The Pacers are averaging 117.8 points per game on 49.9% shooting this postseason.

However, their defense remains a concern, especially against a versatile Cavaliers offense. Indiana’s drop coverage and reluctance to switch on screens could be exploited by Cleveland’s pick-and-roll tactics and off-ball movement.

Key Matchups

Donovan Mitchell vs. Tyrese Haliburton: Mitchell’s scoring prowess will be tested against Haliburton’s playmaking abilities. Containing Haliburton’s drives and limiting his passing lanes will be crucial for Cleveland.

Frontcourt Battle: The duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will look to dominate the paint against Indiana’s Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner. Mobley’s recent offensive surge adds another dimension to Cleveland’s attack.

Bench Contributions: Cleveland’s bench, led by Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter, has been a significant factor in their postseason success. Indiana’s depth will need to match this production to keep pace.

Pacers vs. Cavs Game 1 NBA Prediction:

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in eight of their last nine games as favorites when playing with a rest advantage. Conversely, the Pacers have failed to cover the spread in seven of their last eight games as underdogs against Eastern Conference opponents following a win.

While the Pacers have been impressive, especially offensively, the Cavaliers’ combination of elite defense, efficient scoring, and home-court advantage gives them the edge in Game 1. Expect Cleveland to set the tone early in the series. But my best bet is the over.

Pacers vs. Cavs Game 1 Betting Prediction: OVER 229.5