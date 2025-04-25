Pacers vs. Bucks Game 3 Prediction: Is betting total too high?

​The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks are set to clash in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference First Round series on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Pacers currently lead the best-of-seven series 2-0. What’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Pacers vs. Bucks Game 3 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 25, 2025

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: ESPNU/NBA TV

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Bucks are 5.5-point home favorites versus the Pacers. The total, meanwhile, sits at 230.5 points.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Milwaukee

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Recap

The Pacers have taken a commanding 2-0 lead, winning both games on their home court. In Game 1, they secured a 117-98 victory, capitalizing on the Bucks’ struggles without star guard Damian Lillard. Game 2 saw the Pacers maintain their momentum, with a balanced offensive attack and solid defense limiting Milwaukee’s scoring opportunities.

Game 3 Outlook

Returning home, the Bucks aim to leverage the energy of the Fiserv Forum crowd to shift the series momentum. Milwaukee is favored by 5.5 points, with an over/under set at 230.5 points. ​

A key storyline is the potential return of Damian Lillard, who has been sidelined since March 18 due to a left calf thrombosis. Reports indicate that Lillard has been practicing and could make his playoff debut in Game 3, providing a much-needed boost to the Bucks’ offense.

The Bucks will also look for improved performances from their supporting cast. Kyle Kuzma, acquired midseason, struggled in Game 1, failing to record a single point, rebound, or assist in over 21 minutes of play.

Key Players to Watch

Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to lead the team, averaging 29.7 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. The potential return of Damian Lillard, who averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists during the regular season, could significantly impact the Bucks’ offensive dynamics.

Indiana Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton has been instrumental, orchestrating the offense and providing scoring when needed. The Pacers’ balanced attack, with contributions from multiple players, has been a key factor in their series lead.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game 3 NBA Prediction:

Take the over. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over hit seven times. In three out of the Pacers’ last four games, the over has hit. On the other side, the over is 7-2-1 in the Bucks’ last 10 games overall.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game 3 Betting Prediction: OVER 230.5