Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 5 Prediction: Will Denver cover 10-point spread?

The Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 5 matchup will tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. With the Thunder laying 10 points and the total sitting at 221.5, what’s the best bet tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder

9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Thunder are 10-point home favorites versus the Nuggets. The total, meanwhile, sits at 221.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 5

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Snapshot

Current Series: Thunder lead 3–1

Game 4 Recap: Oklahoma City secured a commanding 127–103 victory, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivering a 40-point performance. Denver’s Nikola Jokić struggled, shooting 10-of-23 from the field and facing challenges against OKC’s defense.

Key Matchups

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Nikola Jokić

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Averaging 32.8 PPG, 6.2 APG, and 1.8 SPG, SGA has been a dominant force for the Thunder.

Nikola Jokić: Despite his MVP-caliber season, Jokić has faced increased pressure from OKC’s defense, impacting his efficiency.

Supporting Cast

Thunder: Jalen Williams has been a reliable secondary scorer, averaging 21.4 PPG and contributing significantly on both ends of the court.

Nuggets: Jamal Murray’s performance has been inconsistent, and Denver’s bench depth has been a concern, especially in high-pressure situations.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 5 NBA Prediction:

With the Thunder’s home-court advantage and the momentum from their dominant Game 4 performance, they are poised to close out the series in Game 5. Denver’s reliance on Jokić and Murray, coupled with concerns over bench depth, may hinder Their ability to extend the series. That said, this is too many points to lay with OKC.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 5 Betting Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS +10