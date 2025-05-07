Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 2 Prediction: Is OKC laying too many points?

Is Oklahoma City laying too many points in Wednesday night’s Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 2 matchup? Tip-off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK is set for 9:30 p.m. ET tonight.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Thunder are 11-point home favorites versus the Nuggets. The total, meanwhile, sits at 229.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Game 1 Recap

In a thrilling Game 1, the Denver Nuggets edged out the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-119, seizing home-court advantage. Aaron Gordon hit the game-winning three-pointer with 2.8 seconds remaining, marking his second game-winner of the playoffs. Nikola Jokić led Denver with 42 points and 22 rebounds, showcasing his MVP-caliber performance.

Key Storylines for Game 2

Thunder’s Resilience: Oklahoma City, the top seed with a 68-14 regular-season record, has shown resilience all season, rarely losing consecutive games.

Jokić’s Dominance: Nikola Jokić continues to be a force, and the Thunder will need to devise strategies to contain him.

Thunder’s Defensive Adjustments: OKC’s aggressive defense caused problems for Denver in Game 1, forcing numerous turnovers. Expect the Thunder to intensify their defensive efforts in Game 2.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 2 NBA Prediction:

Despite the Game 1 setback, the Thunder are expected to bounce back, leveraging their home-court advantage and defensive prowess. However, the Nuggets’ momentum and Jokić’s leadership cannot be underestimated.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 2 Betting Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS +11