Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 1 Prediction: Is OKC laying too many points?

The Western Conference Semifinals tip off tonight as the Denver Nuggets visit the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 1. This matchup features the reigning champions against a rising Thunder squad eager to make their mark. What’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 1 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder

9:30 p.m. ET, Monday, May 5, 2025

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Thunder are 9.5-point home favorites versus the Nuggets. The total, meanwhile, sits at 212.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 1 Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets, led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokić, are aiming to defend their title. However, roster changes and injuries have tested their depth this season. Key players like Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have faced inconsistencies, and the team’s defense has shown vulnerabilities, particularly against dynamic guards.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder have emerged as a formidable force in the West, sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to elevate his game, supported by a young and athletic roster. Their depth and defensive tenacity have been pivotal in their playoff success.

Key Matchups

Nikola Jokić vs. Thunder Frontcourt: Jokić’s versatility will challenge Oklahoma City’s interior defense. Containing him will be crucial for the Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Nuggets Defense: SGA’s ability to penetrate and create opportunities will test Denver’s perimeter defense.

Bench Contributions: Both teams will rely on their second units to maintain momentum and provide scoring bursts.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 1 NBA Prediction:

These spread is too high. In the four regular season meetings between these two teams, the Nuggets won two games at the window and so did the Thunder. In the last meeting, March 10, the Nuggets blew out the Thunder 140-127 in OKC as a 9.5-point underdog. When the Nuggets were also a 7-point home dog on November 6, Denver also won outright. Thus, the Nuggets can hang.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 1 Betting Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS +9.5