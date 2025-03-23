Nuggets vs. Rockets Prediction: Can Houston Win 10th Straight Game?

The Denver Nuggets will look to get back in the win column on Sunday night when they head to Houston to take on the Rockets. Denver has lost two straight games and are currently 44-27 on the season. Houston has won 9 straight games and are currently 46-25 on the season. They are currently 7.5 point home favorites with this Nuggets vs. Rockets matchup set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Denver Nuggets (+7.5) at Houston Rockets (-7.5) o/u 227.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 23, 2025

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: SCHN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Nuggets

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 56% of bets are on Denver. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets have lost their last two games and 3 of their last 4. The latest was a 128-109 loss to Portland. Aaron Gordon led the team with 23 points. Russell Westbrook followed him up with 18 points but he also turned the ball over 9 times. Jamal Murray finished with 10 points on 5 of 10 shooting from the field. Nikola Jokic remains out for Sunday’s matchup. Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, and Aaron Gordon are all questionable but are likely to play.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets have been on fire winning their last 9 games. The latest was a 102-98 victory over the Miami Heat. Fred VanVleet popped off for 37 points, shooting 13 of 17 from the field and 9 of 11 from behind the arc. Amen Thompson finished with 18 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 7 steals.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Trends

Denver is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games

The OVER is 4-1 in Denver’s last 5 games

Houston is 1-3 ATS in their last 4 games

The OVER is 4-1 in Houston’s last 5 games

Nuggets vs. Rockets Prediction:

Take the Rockets to cover the spread on Sunday night. Houston is on a 9 game win streak and they have covered the spread in 6 of those 9 games. On top of that, in home games over that stretch, they covered in 4 of their 6 games. Denver will be without their best player once again, and are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games. They are also 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games and 17-20 ATS on the road this season. Lastly, the Rockets have dominated the head-to-head recently, going 5-0-1 ATS in the last 6 matchups.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Prediction: Rockets -7.5