Nuggets vs. Rockets Prediction: Can Houston Cover 1H Spread?

The Denver Nuggets head to Houston to take on the Rockets on Sunday afternoon. Denver has won two straight games and sit with a 49-32 record. Houston has lost their last two games and enter Sunday with a 52-29 record. They are currently 9 point home dogs with this Nuggets vs. Rockets matchup set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Denver Nuggets (-9) at Houston Rockets (+9) o/u 233.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 13, 2025

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: ALT

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Nuggets

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 72% of bets are on Denver. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets are now 2-0 under the new leadership after they took down the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night 117-109. Aaron Gordon led the team in scoring with 33 points. Nikola Jokic finished with 26 points, 16 rebounds, and 13 assists. Jamal Murray added 15 points in his first game back. He is listed as probable for Sunday’s matchup.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets have dropped their last two games with the latest being a 140-109 loss to the Lakers. The starters once again sat this one out as Houston has been in control of the 2 seed. Cam Whitmore led the team with 34 points on 13 of 19 shooting from the field. Reed Sheppard added 14 points. At the moment it appears all starters will be available to play on Sunday against the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Trends

Denver is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games

The OVER is 6-4 in Denver’s last 10 games

Houston is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 4-1 in Houston’s last 5 games

Nuggets vs. Rockets Prediction:

I like the Rockets to cover the first half 5.5 point spread on Sunday afternoon. The only player listed on the injury report for Houston is Jae’Sean Tate. After missing the two previous games, it appears the Rockets starters will be playing in the final game of the regular season to get some work in before the playoffs begin. That being said, it is unknown if they will be playing the entire game or less. For that reason I like this as a first half bet. The first two games between these two teams this season saw the first half end in a tie and the Rockets win the first half by 21. Denver has played well since the coaching chance, winning and covering in each of the two games. However against Memphis, they did trail by 6 at the half. Assuming Houston will have their starters, I like them to cover the 5.5 points in the first half on Sunday.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Prediction: Rockets 1H +5.5