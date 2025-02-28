Nuggets vs. Pistons Prediction: Will Denver halt Detroit’s win streak?

The Nuggets are set to face the Pistons on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. With Denver laying a point and the total sitting at 236.5, what’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Nuggets vs. Pistons matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Denver Nuggets (-1) at Detroit Pistons (+1); o/u 236.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 28, 2025

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: N/A

Nuggets vs. Pistons Public Betting: Bettors Backing Denver

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets currently hold a 38-20 record, positioning them as strong contenders in the Western Conference. Nikola Jokic leads the team with an impressive 29.2 points per game, ranking third in the league.

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons have shown remarkable improvement this season, standing at 33-26. This resurgence is highlighted by an eight-game winning streak, including a significant 117-97 victory over the Boston Celtics. Cade Cunningham has been pivotal, averaging 25.7 points per game, placing him tenth in the league.

Matchup Overview

This game features two of the league’s top scorers: Nikola Jokic and Cade Cunningham. The Nuggets lead the season series 1-0, making this the final regular-season meeting between the two teams.

Nuggets vs. Pistons NBA Prediction:

Given both teams’ recent performances and offensive strengths, this matchup is anticipated to be highly competitive. The Pistons’ recent surge, combined with home-court advantage, could pose a significant challenge to the Nuggets.

That said, I believe Denver is up for said challenge. The Nuggets have won nine out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams, covering in three out of the last four. They’ve also won nine out of their last 10 games overall, covering in seven of those 10 contests.

Nuggets vs. Pistons Betting Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS -1