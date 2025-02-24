Nuggets vs. Pacers Prediction: Is Betting Total too High?

The Nuggets (37-20) are set to face the Pacers (32-23) tonight at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Both teams are performing well this season, with the Nuggets holding the third spot in the Western Conference and the Pacers positioned fourth in the Eastern Conference. What’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Nuggets vs. Pacers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Denver Nuggets (-5.5) at Indiana Pacers (+5.5); o/u 245.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 24, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: N/A

Nuggets vs. Pacers Public Betting: Bettors leaning with Denver

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Nuggets vs. Pacers Team Overviews

Denver Nuggets Overview: The Nuggets are coming off a 123-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, which snapped their nine-game winning streak. Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double in that game, contributing 12 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists, while Aaron Gordon led the team with 24 points.

Despite the recent setback, Denver has been a strong offensive force, averaging 121.3 points per game this season, ranking third in the league. Over their last 15 games, they’ve increased this output to 124.5 points per game, with an offensive rating of 124.4, the second-best in the NBA during this span.

Indiana Pacers Overview: The Pacers are on a three-game winning streak, most recently defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 129-111 on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton led the team with 29 points and 12 assists in that matchup. Indiana has been impressive offensively, averaging 116.5 points per game this season, placing them ninth in the league. In their last 15 games, they’ve elevated this to 119.7 points per game, with an offensive rating of 117.2, ranking tenth in the NBA over this period.

Nuggets vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

Denver has dominated recent matchups against Indiana, winning the last eight meetings between the two teams. The Pacers haven’t secured a home victory over the Nuggets since March 24, 2019. The Nuggets are currently favored by 5.5 points in this contest, with an over/under set at 247 points. Both teams have trended towards high-scoring games this season, with Denver hitting the over in 34 of 57 games and Indiana in 31 of 55 games.

Considering both teams’ offensive strengths and recent performances, this matchup is poised to be a high-scoring affair. While the Pacers have the advantage of playing at home, the Nuggets’ recent dominance in head-to-head encounters and their motivation to bounce back from a recent loss may give them the edge.

Thus, I’m staying away from the side and rolling with the over.

Nuggets vs. Pacers Betting Prediction: OVER 245.5