Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction: Will game fall short of total?

The Los Angeles Lakers (42-25) are set to host the Denver Nuggets (44-25) on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s big Nuggets vs. Lakers showdown?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Denver Nuggets (-1) at Los Angeles Lakers (+1); o/u 233

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs. Lakers Public Betting: Bettors Love Denver

Team Performance and Standings

The Lakers currently hold the fourth spot in the Western Conference. They boast an impressive eight-game home winning streak. They have averaged 117.8 points per game during their last five home games. Meanwhile, they have limited opponents to 103.8 points per game. ​

The Nuggets sit just above the Lakers in third place in the Western Conference. They have won 16 of their last 22 games and are contending for the second seed. On the road, Denver has averaged 118.8 points per game in their last five outings. This makes their Nuggets vs. Lakers clash even more interesting. ​

Key Players

For the Lakers, Luka Doncic has been a standout performer since his acquisition in February. He has averaged 26.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 7.6 assists over 13 games. However, Doncic has been ruled out for this matchup due to a right ankle sprain and a prior left calf injury. Additionally, LeBron James remains sidelined with a left groin strain suffered on March 8. He has a targeted return date of March 24. This will affect their performance in the Nuggets vs. Lakers game. ​

The Nuggets have also faced injury challenges. In their recent victory over the Golden State Warriors, Aaron Gordon led the team with 38 points. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and 16 assists. Both players are anticipated to play a significant role in the Nuggets vs. Lakers game. ​

Injuries

The Lakers will be without Luka Doncic (right ankle sprain) and LeBron James (left groin strain). Additionally, Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy) is expected to return this week. Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber and Jaxson Hayes remain out, meaning the Nuggets vs. Lakers game might favor Denver. ​

For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are questionable for this game. This adds another layer of uncertainty to the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup. ​

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from Bovada.lv, the Lakers are favored by 1 point, with the over/under set at 232.5 points for the highly anticipated Nuggets vs. Lakers game.

Nuggets vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

I’m taking the under, which is 7-3 in the previous 10 meetings between these two teams. While this matchup does have plenty of scoring appeal, I think this number is ultimately too high. One bad shooting quarter and this game will fall under.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Prediction: UNDER 233