Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 4 Prediction: Will game turn low-scoring?

The Los Angeles Clippers lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 after a commanding 117–83 victory in Game 3. The Denver Nuggets now face a critical Game 4 in an attempt to even the series and avoid falling into a 3-1 deficit.​ What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 4 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers

6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 26, 2025

Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

TV: TNT

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Clippers are 6-point home favorites versus the Nuggets. The total, meanwhile, sits at 212.5 oints.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 4 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Denver

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Key Storylines

Clippers’ Momentum

Balanced Scoring: In Game 3, the Clippers showcased a well-rounded offensive effort. Kawhi Leonard contributed 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Norman Powell added 20 points. Ivica Zubac also made a significant impact with 20 points and 9 rebounds. James Harden chipped in with 19 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds, and Nicolas Batum provided 12 points off the bench.

Defensive Dominance: The Clippers’ defense was stifling, limiting the Nuggets to just 83 points. Their ability to control the game on both ends of the floor has been a key factor in their success.​

Nuggets’ Response

Jokic’s Triple-Double: Nikola Jokic continued his stellar postseason play with a triple-double in Game 3, recording 23 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists. However, his efforts were not enough to overcome the Clippers’ offensive onslaught.

Supporting Cast: Jamal Murray added 23 points, but the Nuggets’ offense struggled to find consistency. Michael Porter Jr. contributed 15 points and 15 rebounds, showing signs of improvement after a quiet Game 1.

Coaching Adjustments: Interim head coach David Adelman will need to make strategic adjustments to counter the Clippers’ aggressive play and find ways to exploit potential mismatches.​

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 4 NBA Prediction:

I like the under, which is 7-2-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. That includes a streak of three straight unders. The under has also cashed in six out of the Nuggets’ last 10 games overall and is 6-4 in the Clippers’ last 10 games as well.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 4 Betting Prediction: UNDER 212.5