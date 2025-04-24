Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 3 Prediction: Is total set too high?

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers are set to clash in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The series is currently tied 1-1, with both teams showcasing their strengths in the initial games. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 3 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 24, 2025

Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

TV: NBA TV

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Clippers are 5-point home favorites versus the Nuggets. The total, meanwhile, sits at 214.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning L.A.

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Recap: A Tight Contest

Game 1: The Nuggets secured a 112-110 overtime victory, with Nikola Jokić delivering a near triple-double performance. However, his postgame comments highlighted concerns about teammate Michael Porter Jr.’s engagement.

Game 2: The Clippers bounced back with a 105-102 win, led by Kawhi Leonard’s 39-point performance, effectively reclaiming home-court advantage.

Key Matchups & Storylines

Nikola Jokić vs. Clippers’ Defense: Jokić’s playmaking and scoring are pivotal for Denver. The Clippers will aim to contain him through strategic double-teams and physical defense.​

Kawhi Leonard’s Impact: Leonard’s efficiency and leadership are crucial for the Clippers. His ability to perform under pressure could tilt the series in Los Angeles’ favor.

Bench Contributions: The performances of players like Norman Powell and Russell Westbrook for the Clippers, and Michael Porter Jr. for the Nuggets, could be decisive in a closely contested series.​​

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 3 NBA Prediction:

I’m taking the under, which is 2-7-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. The under has also cashed in three out of the Nuggets’ last four games. On the other side, the under cashed in three out of the Clippers’ last four games.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 3 Betting Prediction: UNDER 214