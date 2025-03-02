Nuggets vs. Celtics Prediction: Can Denver Cover as Road Dog?

The Denver Nuggets head to Boston to take on the Celtics on Sunday afternoon. The Nuggets are coming off of a win and are 39-21 on the season. Boston is coming off of back-to-back losses and are currently 42-18 on the season. They are currently 2.5 point home favorites with this Nuggets vs. Celtics matchup set to tip off at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Denver Nuggets (+2.5) at Boston Celtics (-2.5) o/u 236.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 2, 2025

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: ABC

Public Betting: Public Bettors All Over Celtics

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 95% of bets are on Boston. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets are 3-2 since the all star break, alternating wins and losses. The latest was a 134-119 win over Detroit. Jamal Murray led the team with 31 points on 10 of 22 shooting from the field. Michael Porter Jr. followed him up with 28 points on 10 of 15 shooting. Nikola Jokic finished with 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 15 assists. Christian Braun joined in on the scoring with 23 points. Sunday’s matchup against Boston will be Denver’s 4th straight road game.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics had won 10 of their last 11 games before dropping their last two. First was a 117-97 loss at Detroit. The latest was a 123-116 loss to Cleveland on Friday night. This was an especially tough loss with Boston holding a 25-3 lead in the first quarter. Jayson Tatum finished with 46 points on 19 of 37 shooting from the field, and also had 16 rebounds and 9 assists. Jaylen Brown had a solid 37 point night himself. Sam Hauser was the weak link finishing with 6 points on 2 of 8 shooting. The Celtics have lost two consecutive games only one other time all season, and won the very next game.

Jrue Holiday is currently listed as doubtful for Sunday. Jaylen Brown is questionable with right knee pain. Kristaps Porzingis is listed as doubtful with an illness.

Nuggets vs. Celtics Betting Trends

Denver is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games

The UNDER is 3-1 in Denver’s last 4 games

Boston is 0-3 ATS in their last 3 games

The UNDER is 5-2 in Boston’s last 7 games

Nuggets vs. Celtics Prediction:

I like the Nuggets to cover the spread on the road on Sunday afternoon. The Celtics seem to be a little out of sorts right now. They’ve lost their last two games and haven’t covered in their last 3 games. They will also be battling injuries on Sunday, as 3 key players have a designation, including Jaylen Brown, who has missed 3 of Boston’s last 7 games with injury. The Celtics have struggled at home this season with an 11-18 ATS record. The Nuggets have played well on the road lately, winning 5 of their last 6 outright. They are also 6-3 ATS as road underdogs this season and have covered the spread in 3 of their last 4 road games.

Nuggets vs. Celtics Prediction: Nuggets +2.5