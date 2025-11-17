Monday Best Bets Nov 17 Expert Picks: Are Clippers a value?

The NBA schedule on Monday, Nov. 17 throws up a few mismatches and clean value spots — plus a game that offers a nice underdog cushion. Will the Thunder embarrass the Pelicans? Will the Bucks handle business versus the Bucks? Are the Clippers a decent value for bettors? Continue reading for my Monday NBA Best Bets Nov 17 selections.

For a quick refresher on beating the closer—how steam, key numbers, and juice shifts influence price—see our Closing Line Value primer · How To Shop Betting Lines.

Pick 1 — OKC Thunder -17.5 vs New Orleans Pelicans (8:00 PM ET)

Oklahoma City is rolling on the road and New Orleans has been porous at home. OKC is a heavy favorite at -17.5 and the underlying records make that gap understandable — OKC’s road performance and the Pelicans’ 2-11 home slide stand out. Backing OKC to cover is a straightforward matchup play: elite transition scoring and depth for OKC against a New Orleans team that struggles to defend consistently at full strength. If you want to wager a cleaner unit, play the spread at -17.5; if you want less variance, consider a smaller same-game parlay or a play on OKC -14.5 if you can get better pricing earlier.

Pick 2 — Cleveland Cavaliers -7.5 vs Milwaukee Bucks (7:00 PM ET)

Milwaukee visiting Cleveland with the Cavs getting roughly -7.5. Cleveland’s home form and the matchup advantages — paint control, finishing at the rim and a healthier depth chart recently — make this more than just chalk. The Browns — sorry, Cavs — have been far more consistent at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and Milwaukee’s offense can be streaky on the road.

Pick 3 — L.A. Clippers +5.5 at Philadelphia 76ers (7:00 PM ET)

Philadelphia is laying 5.5, but this number hides a few edges the Clippers can exploit — switchable wings, bench scoring and a defensive scheme that can make the Sixers push off a rhythm night. On a neutral or road line, +5.5 gives the Clippers room to keep it close even if Joel/Embiid-style dominance shows up for stretches. I view this as a value buy: Philly is solid at home, but the Clips match up well enough to stay within a single-digit margin. Take LAC +5.5 for a confident unit; alternatively, sprinkle a portion of your stake on the Clippers ML and save a smaller portion for a player-prop or two if you favor diversification.

