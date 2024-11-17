Mavericks vs. Thunder Prediction: Will OKC continue to roll?

The Dallas Mavericks head to OKC to face the Thunder on Sunday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Thunder cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Mavericks vs. Thunder betting prediction.

The Dallas Mavericks are 6-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-7-1 ATS this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 11-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-4 ATS this season.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Matchup & Betting Odds

547 Dallas Mavericks (+5.5) at 548 Oklahoma City Thunder (-5.5); o/u 228.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 17, 2024

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Mavericks vs. Thunder Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving had a nice game in his team’s 110-93 win over the Spurs on Saturday night. In that contest, the former Celtic logged 22 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals. He shot 9 of 15 from the floor and 2 of 6 from long range in the victory.

Dallas center Daniel Gafford had a big night off the bench on Saturday. The former Wizard posted 22 points, 7 rebounds, an assist, a steal, and 3 blocked shots. He converted 9 of 10 shot attempts from the floor and knocked down all 4 of his free throw attempts in the win.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder shooting guard Alex Caruso (hip), power forward Chet Holmgren (hip), forward Jaylin Williams (hamstring) center Isaiah Hartenstein (hand), and guard Nikola Topic (knee) will all sit out Sunday’s game against the Mavericks.

With Caruso, Holmgren, and Hartenstein all out of commission, Oklahoma City has been using a small lineup featuring Isaiah Joe at shooting guard, Aaron Wiggins at power forward, and Jalen Williams at center. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been running the point and Luguentz Dort has been manning the small forward spot for OKC over the past few contests.

Mavericks vs. Thunder NBA Betting Trends

Dallas is 3-4 ATS in their last 7 games against Oklahoma City.

Dallas is 1-3-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

Oklahoma City is 6-2-1 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

Oklahoma City is 44-29 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

Mavericks vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

This is a tough spot for Dallas. They beat San Antonio at home on Saturday night 110-93 and now have to play Oklahoma City on the road less than 24 hours later. The Thunder have the best straight-up record in the Western Conference this year at 11-2 and the fourth-best ATS record in the NBA this season at 9-4. Several additional stats point to Oklahoma City winning and covering this game.

The Thunder are 12-10-1 ATS when playing an opponent with the rest advantage and 47-33 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season. Furthermore, OKC is 38-27 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest and 42-29-1 ATS in conference games since the beginning of last year’s campaign. The Thunder might be short-handed going into this game, but they’re a deep and well-coached club. For all of those reasons, I’m laying the points with Oklahoma City at home on Sunday night.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -5.5