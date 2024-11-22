Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NBA Articles

    Mavericks vs. Nuggets: Total too low

    Paul ElliotBy
    Mavericks vs. Nuggets

    The Nuggets will host the Mavericks at 10:40p.m. ET on Friday night. The Nuggets are listed as 3.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 224.5 points, what is the best bet from Denver? Keep reading for our Mavericks vs. Nuggets prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    549 Dallas Mavericks (+3.0) at 550 Denver Nuggets (-3.0); o/u 224.5

    10:40 p.m. ET, November 22, 2024

    Ball Arena, Denver, CO

    Mavericks vs. Nuggets Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Dallas Mavericks DFS SPIN

    The Mavericks improved to 8-7, defeating the Pelicans 132-91 on Tuesday night. Luka Doncic is out for this contest with a wrist sprain. Dallas looks for their fourth consecutive victory.  

    Denver Nuggets DFS SPIN

    The Nuggets moved to 8-5 beating the Grizzlies by 12 points on November 19th. Nikola Jokic is listed as game time decision for Friday’s contest.   

    Mavericks vs. Nuggets Prediction:

    Take the Over. Regardless if Jokic is in the lineup or not I still like this over. There is plenty of playmakers of both sides of the ball to push this game over the total. Both of these team are averaging over 115 ppg I like the over in this primetime matchup.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Over 224.5

    Hello everyone, I've been in the sports betting industry for four years now upon graduating from the University of South Carolina in 2020. I have worked as a trader in Las Vegas and now find myself back in the South working on the integrity side of sports betting. In my free time, I enjoy attending sporting events, hanging out with friends and family and traveling. I have been with TheSpread for over a year now, I hope to continue to provide quality analysis of different sporting events and try to find some winning wagers!

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com