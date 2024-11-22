Mavericks vs. Nuggets: Total too low

The Nuggets will host the Mavericks at 10:40p.m. ET on Friday night. The Nuggets are listed as 3.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 224.5 points, what is the best bet from Denver? Keep reading for our Mavericks vs. Nuggets prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

549 Dallas Mavericks (+3.0) at 550 Denver Nuggets (-3.0); o/u 224.5

10:40 p.m. ET, November 22, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Mavericks DFS SPIN

The Mavericks improved to 8-7, defeating the Pelicans 132-91 on Tuesday night. Luka Doncic is out for this contest with a wrist sprain. Dallas looks for their fourth consecutive victory.

Denver Nuggets DFS SPIN

The Nuggets moved to 8-5 beating the Grizzlies by 12 points on November 19th. Nikola Jokic is listed as game time decision for Friday’s contest.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Prediction:

Take the Over. Regardless if Jokic is in the lineup or not I still like this over. There is plenty of playmakers of both sides of the ball to push this game over the total. Both of these team are averaging over 115 ppg I like the over in this primetime matchup.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Over 224.5