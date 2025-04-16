Mavericks vs. Kings NBA Play-In Game Prediction: Will Sacramento cover 4.5?

The Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings will clash in a high-stakes NBA Play-In Tournament game on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA. This 9th vs. 10th seed matchup in the Western Conference determines who advances to face the loser of the 7/8 game for the final playoff spot.​ What’s the best bet in tonight’s Mavericks vs. Kings matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Kings are 4.5-point home favorites versus the Mavericks. The total, meanwhile, sits at 216 points.

Mavericks vs. Kings Public Betting: Bettors Backing Sacramento

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Kings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Season Recap

The Kings secured the 9th seed with a 40–42 record, while the Mavericks claimed the 10th seed at 39–43. Sacramento holds a slight edge, having won the regular-season series against Dallas, including a decisive 24-point victory in March.

Key Players

Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis (C): Averaging 19.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game, Sabonis is a triple-double threat who facilitates the Kings’ offense.​

DeMar DeRozan (F): Providing veteran leadership and scoring, DeRozan contributes 21.5 points per game and excels in clutch situations.​

Dallas Mavericks

Anthony Davis (C): Leading the Mavericks with 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game, Davis anchors both ends of the floor.​

Tim Hardaway Jr. (G/F): Averaging 16.5 points per game, Hardaway Jr. is a key perimeter scorer for Dallas.

Mavericks vs. Kings NBA Prediction:

Sacramento ranks among the top teams in offensive efficiency, utilizing Sabonis’s playmaking and DeRozan’s mid-range prowess to create scoring opportunities. Dallas relies on Davis’s rim protection and defensive versatility to disrupt opponents’ offensive schemes, but I doubt it matters. I’m laying the points with the Kings.

Mavericks vs. Kings Betting Prediction: SACRAMENTO KINGS -4.5