Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NBA Articles

    Mavericks vs. Jazz Prediction: Will Mavs win by double-digits?

    Alex BeckerBy
    Mavericks vs. Jazz

    The Dallas Mavericks head to Utah to face the Jazz on Thursday night at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Jazz cover the 9.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Mavericks vs. Jazz betting prediction.

    The Dallas Mavericks are 5-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-6-1 ATS this season.

    The Utah Jazz are 2-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-6 ATS this season.

    Mavericks vs. Jazz Matchup & Betting Odds

    571 Dallas Mavericks (-9.5) at 572 Utah Jazz (+9.5); o/u 231.5

    9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 14, 2024

    Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

    TV: NBA TV

    Mavericks vs. Jazz Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

    Mavericks superstar point guard Luka Doncic is probable to play against the Jazz on Thursday. He has been nursing a right knee contusion. Doncic is averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game this season.

    Dallas power forward P.J. Washington (knee) is officially listed as doubtful for Thursday’s road clash with Utah. Washington is averaging 9.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in 2024. He’ll likely be replaced by Naji Marshall in the starting lineup.

    Mavericks reserve point guard Dante Exum will miss Thursday’s game and several more contests after that with a right wrist injury that required surgery. He’ll likely be out until mid-to-late January.

    Utah Jazz Daily Fantasy Spin

    Jazz center Walker Kessler will sit out Thursday due to a hip injury. Kessler is averaging 9.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game this season. John Collins, Kyle Filipowski, and Drew Eubanks could all see more minutes with Kessler out of commission on Thursday.

    Utah forward Taylor Hendricks will miss Thursday’s game and the rest of the season with a significant right leg and ankle injury he suffered at the end of October. Hendricks will finish the campaign averaging 4.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest across 3 regular season appearances. 

    Dallas is 27-16-2 ATS after a loss since the start of last season.

    Dallas is 20-6 ATS as a road favorite since the beginning of last season.

    Utah is 26-30-1 ATS after a loss since the start of last season.

    Utah is 28-31-1 ATS in conference games since the beginning of last season.

    Mavericks vs. Jazz NBA Prediction:

    Utah hasn’t won a home game yet this season. The Jazz are 0-5 straight up and 1-4 ATS at the Delta Center this year. Their home point differential of -17.2 points per game is by far the worst in the NBA in 2024. Utah’s roster is a combination of young and inexperienced players and older inefficient veterans. They likely aren’t really trying to win games this season. They seem to be in rebuild mode. 

    The Mavericks have been good enough to beat the bad teams they’ve faced this season. Dallas has outright wins over San Antonio, Utah, and Chicago on the campaign. The Mavs have also defeated the Timberwolves and Magic this season. A few numbers make the case definitively for Dallas in this game. The Mavericks are 35-20-2 ATS as the road team and 42-28 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season. They are also 45-28-2 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of the 2023 campaign. I think the Mavericks win this one going away. I’m laying the points with Dallas in this one.  

    Mavericks vs. Jazz Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -9.5  

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com