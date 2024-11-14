Mavericks vs. Jazz Prediction: Will Mavs win by double-digits?

The Dallas Mavericks head to Utah to face the Jazz on Thursday night at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Jazz cover the 9.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Mavericks vs. Jazz betting prediction.

The Dallas Mavericks are 5-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-6-1 ATS this season.

The Utah Jazz are 2-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-6 ATS this season.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Matchup & Betting Odds

571 Dallas Mavericks (-9.5) at 572 Utah Jazz (+9.5); o/u 231.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 14, 2024

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: NBA TV

Mavericks vs. Jazz Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks superstar point guard Luka Doncic is probable to play against the Jazz on Thursday. He has been nursing a right knee contusion. Doncic is averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game this season.

Dallas power forward P.J. Washington (knee) is officially listed as doubtful for Thursday’s road clash with Utah. Washington is averaging 9.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in 2024. He’ll likely be replaced by Naji Marshall in the starting lineup.

Mavericks reserve point guard Dante Exum will miss Thursday’s game and several more contests after that with a right wrist injury that required surgery. He’ll likely be out until mid-to-late January.

Utah Jazz Daily Fantasy Spin

Jazz center Walker Kessler will sit out Thursday due to a hip injury. Kessler is averaging 9.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game this season. John Collins, Kyle Filipowski, and Drew Eubanks could all see more minutes with Kessler out of commission on Thursday.

Utah forward Taylor Hendricks will miss Thursday’s game and the rest of the season with a significant right leg and ankle injury he suffered at the end of October. Hendricks will finish the campaign averaging 4.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest across 3 regular season appearances.

Mavericks vs. Jazz NBA Betting Trends

Dallas is 27-16-2 ATS after a loss since the start of last season.

Dallas is 20-6 ATS as a road favorite since the beginning of last season.

Utah is 26-30-1 ATS after a loss since the start of last season.

Utah is 28-31-1 ATS in conference games since the beginning of last season.

Mavericks vs. Jazz NBA Prediction:

Utah hasn’t won a home game yet this season. The Jazz are 0-5 straight up and 1-4 ATS at the Delta Center this year. Their home point differential of -17.2 points per game is by far the worst in the NBA in 2024. Utah’s roster is a combination of young and inexperienced players and older inefficient veterans. They likely aren’t really trying to win games this season. They seem to be in rebuild mode.

The Mavericks have been good enough to beat the bad teams they’ve faced this season. Dallas has outright wins over San Antonio, Utah, and Chicago on the campaign. The Mavs have also defeated the Timberwolves and Magic this season. A few numbers make the case definitively for Dallas in this game. The Mavericks are 35-20-2 ATS as the road team and 42-28 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season. They are also 45-28-2 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of the 2023 campaign. I think the Mavericks win this one going away. I’m laying the points with Dallas in this one.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -9.5