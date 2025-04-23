Magic vs. Celtics Game 2 Prediction: Will under cash in Boston?

The Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic are set to face off in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. The Celtics lead the series 1-0 after a commanding 103–86 victory in Game 1.​ What’s the best bet in tonight’s Magic vs. Celtics Game 2 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 23, 2025

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Celtics are 10.5-point home favorites versus the Magic. The total, meanwhile, sits at 197.5 points.

Magic vs. Celtics Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Key Storylines

Celtics’ Three-Point Prowess

In Game 1, the Celtics showcased their three-point shooting strength, converting 16 of 37 attempts. Guards Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and Payton Pritchard accounted for 14 of these makes, exploiting Orlando’s defensive lapses and help coverage.

Tatum’s Injury Status

Celtics star Jayson Tatum is listed as doubtful for Game 2 after sustaining a right wrist injury in Game 1. Despite finishing the game with 17 points, Tatum’s availability remains uncertain.

Porzingis Aims to Rebound

Kristaps Porzingis had a subdued offensive performance in Game 1, scoring just 5 points on 1-of-8 shooting. However, his defensive presence and floor spacing were valuable, and adjustments in offensive schemes may facilitate a stronger showing in Game 2.

Magic Seek Offensive Improvement

The Magic struggled offensively in Game 1, particularly from the perimeter. Rookie Anthony Black is expected to play a more significant role in Game 2, aiming to invigorate Orlando’s offense.

Statistical Comparison

Category Celtics (Regular Season) Magic (Regular Season)

Points Per Game 116.3 107.2

Points Allowed Per Game 105.5 105.5

Three-Point Percentage 38.0% 34.5%

Assists Per Game 26.5 23.0

Players to Watch

Derrick White (BOS): Scored 30 points in Game 1, including seven three-pointers, and will be pivotal in Tatum’s potential absence.​

Anthony Black (ORL): The rookie guard is anticipated to have an increased role to bolster the Magic’s offense.

Magic vs. Celtics Game 2 NBA Prediction:

Take the under, which has cashed in eight out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams. The under has also hit in three out of Orlando’s last five games. On the other side, the under hit in three out of Boston’s last five games.

Magic vs. Celtics Game 2 Betting Prediction: UNDER 197.5