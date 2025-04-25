Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game 3 Prediction: Will under stay hot in this matchup?

​The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face off in Game 3 of their first-round NBA playoff series on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The series is currently tied 1-1, with both teams securing a win on the road. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game 3 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves

9:30 p.m. ET, Friday, April 25, 2025

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Timberwolves are 3-point home favorites versus the Lakers. The total, meanwhile, sits at 205.5 points.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Recap

Game 1: The Timberwolves opened the series with a commanding 112-95 victory, showcasing their defensive prowess and limiting the Lakers’ offensive opportunities.​

Game 2: The Lakers responded with a 101-85 win, emphasizing physical play and defensive adjustments that disrupted Minnesota's rhythm.

Key Storylines

Defensive Adjustments: In Game 2, the Lakers employed a mix of zone coverage, double-teams, and switch-heavy tactics to contain Anthony Edwards, holding him to 10-of-22 shooting and limiting the Timberwolves to just five made three-pointers.

Offensive Strategies: Despite the Game 2 win, the Lakers’ offense has averaged only 94.5 points over the first two games. Coach JJ Redick emphasized the need for faster offensive sets and better exploitation of matchups to improve scoring efficiency.

Injury Report

Lakers: Forward Maxi Kleber is listed as day-to-day with a foot injury.

Timberwolves: Guard Robert Dillingham is day-to-day due to an ankle issue.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game 3 NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams, but let's drill down deeper. In the last six meetings between these two teams, the under is a perfect 6-0. The last time these two teams played over the total was April 7 of 2024. In Game 2, neither team got into the hundreds.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game 3 Betting Prediction: UNDER 205.5