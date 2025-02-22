Lakers vs. Nuggets Prediction: Can new-look L.A. topple Denver?

The L.A. Lakers head to Denver to face the Nuggets on Saturday night at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. Can the Nuggets cover the 7-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Lakers vs. Nuggets betting prediction.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 33-21 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 29-24-1 ATS this season.

The Denver Nuggets are 37-19 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 29-26-1 ATS this season.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Matchup & Betting Odds

523 Los Angeles Lakers (+7) at 524 Denver Nuggets (-7); o/u 241.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 22, 2025

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Lakers vs. Nuggets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers point guard Luka Doncic (calf) and small forward LeBron James (foot) are both officially listed as probable to play against the Nuggets on Saturday night. James is averaging 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game while shooting 51.6% from the field this season.

Doncic is putting up 26.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game this season. Saturday will be Doncic’s fourth game with the Lakers. He has yet to score more than 16 points in a game for L.A. this season.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets power forward Aaron Gordon (calf) and point guard Jamal Murray (knee) are both probable to play in Saturday’s home date with the Lakers. Gordon is averaging 12.3 points per contest while Murray is scoring 21.3 points per game this season.

Denver forwards Vlatko Cancar and Peyton Watson will both sit out Saturday’s game with knee injuries. Watson is the bigger loss of the two as he’s averaging 8.1 points per game in 24.1 minutes per contest spanning 48 regular season appearances this season.

Lakers vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

Los Angeles is 17-14-1 ATS after a win this season.

The Lakers are 16-12-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Denver is 22-23-1 ATS in non-division games this season.

Lakers vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

I like this spot for LeBron James and the Lakers. The all-time NBA points leader has been tremendous in the month of February. In 7 games this month, James is averaging 29.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 3.7 made three-pointers per game. He’s shooting 54.3% from the field and 47.3% from three-point range this month. The Lakers are 5-2 straight up and 5-2 ATS in the 7 games this month that LeBron James has suited up for.

The King should be ready to go against Denver on Saturday night. He’ll have Luka Doncic available as well. Doncic is averaging 27.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per contest in 19 career games against the Nuggets. I believe that L.A.’s new dynamic duo will prove to be too much for Denver. I’m taking the Lakers and the points in this one.

Lakers vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES LAKERS +7