Lakers vs. Kings Prediction: Can Sacramento cover as home dogs?

Last Updated on October 26, 2025 12:42 am by Alex Becker

The Los Angeles Lakers head to Sacramento to face the Kings on Sunday night at 9:00 PM ET. It’s the opening week of the NBA season. Can the Kings cover the 1.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Lakers vs. Kings betting prediction.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 1-1 ATS this season.

The Sacramento Kings are 1-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 0-2 ATS this season.

Lakers vs. Kings Matchup & Betting Odds

515 Los Angeles Lakers (-1.5) at 516 Sacramento Kings (+1.5); o/u 230.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 26, 2025

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Lakers vs. Kings Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers forward LeBron James (sciatica), forward Maxi Kleber (oblique), and forward Adou Thiero (knee) will all miss Sunday night’s game against the Kings. James is aiming to return in mid-November and should be a top offensive option once he returns to the floor.

Los Angeles guard Luka Doncic (finger) and center Jaxson Hayes (knee) are both officially listed as questionable to play against Sacramento on Sunday. Doncic is the team’s leading scorer through 2 games this year at 46.0 points per game.

Sacramento Kings Daily Fantasy Spin

Kings forward Keegan Murray (thumb) and guard Nique Clifford (hamstring) will both sit out Sunday’s game against the Lakers. Murray was sixth on the team in scoring last year with 12.4 points per game.

Sacramento guard Zach LaVine is questionable to play on Sunday due to an illness. The 2-time All-Star is averaging a team-high 30.5 points per game on 54.8% shooting from the field through 2 games of action this year.

Lakers vs. Kings NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games against Sacramento.

Los Angeles is 13-4 ATS in division games since the start of last season.

Sacramento is 5-12 ATS in division games since the start of last season.

Sacramento is 1-4-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Lakers vs. Kings NBA Prediction:

I like L.A. in this matchup. Several relevant numbers will make the case for the Lakers to win outright by a basket or more on Sunday. Los Angeles is 28-22-1 ATS after a win and 31-20-2 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest since the start of last season. What’s more, the Lakers are 36-23 ATS in conference games and 26-22-2 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the beginning of the 2024-25 season. And finally, Los Angeles is 46-36-2 ATS in regular-season games since the inception of last year’s campaign. The pick is the Lakers -1.5 points over the Kings at Bovada.lv.

Lakers vs. Kings Prediction: LOS ANGELES LAKERS -1.5