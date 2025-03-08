Lakers vs. Celtics Prediction: Can LA Cover as Road Dogs?

The Los Angeles Lakers head to Boston to take on the Celtics on Saturday night. LA has won 8 straight games and is currently 40-21 on the season. The Celtics have won 3 straight games and enter Saturday with a 45-18 record. They are currently 6.5 point home favorites with this Lakers vs. Celtics matchup set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Lakers (+6.5) at Boston Celtics (-6.5) o/u 225.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 8, 2025

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: ABC

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Lakers

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 83% of bets are on Los Angeles. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers continued their win streak with a 113-109 victory over the Knicks on Thursday night. Luka Doncic finished that game with 32 points, 7 rebounds, and 12 assists. LeBron James was right behind him with 31 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists. Gabe Vincent added 12 points off the bench. LeBron and Luka are both listed as day-to-day but are likely to play on Saturday night.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics took down the 76ers 123-105 on Thursday night to win their 3rd straight game. Jayson Tatum dropped 35 points in the game along with 7 rebounds. The Boston bench came to play as Payton Pritchard finished with 19 points, Baylor Scheierman dropped 15 points, and Torrey Craig added 12 points. Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis have been ruled out.

Lakers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games

The UNDER is 8-1 in Los Angeles’ last 9 games

Boston is 3-0 ATS in their last 3 games

The OVER is 3-1 in Boston’s last 4 games

Lakers vs. Celtics Prediction:

Take the Lakers to cover the spread in this matchup on Saturday night. Los Angeles has been playing good basketball lately, winning 8 straight games and covering the spread in 7 of those 8 games. LeBron and Luka have been in sync since the trade and have not disappointed. Boston is 14-16-1 ATS on their home floor this season and they are still working through some injuries. Los Angeles dominated the Celtics in a matchup in January 117-96, this was of course pre trade. This should be a very close and competitive game and I’ll take the points with the Lakers on Saturday night.

Lakers vs. Celtics Prediction: Lakers +6.5