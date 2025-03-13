Lakers vs. Bucks Prediction: Will Milwaukee cover 5.5 Points?

With Milwaukee laying 5.5 points and the total sitting at 225, what’s the best bet in Thursday night’s Lakers vs. Bucks matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Lakers (+5.5) at Milwaukee Bucks (-5.5); o/u 225

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 13, 2025

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: TNT/Max

Lakers vs. Bucks Public Betting: Bettors Backing L.A.

Team Overview

Los Angeles Lakers: The Lakers remain a formidable team in the Western Conference, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Even as LeBron continues to battle Father Time, he remains an elite playmaker and scorer. Davis is the anchor on both ends, capable of taking over games with his defense and interior scoring.

Supporting them are Austin Reaves, who has evolved into a reliable secondary playmaker, and D’Angelo Russell, providing perimeter shooting and scoring. The Lakers’ success often hinges on their role players, including newcomers who contribute in key moments. However, concerns about perimeter defense and three-point shooting consistency linger.

Milwaukee Bucks: The Bucks remain a powerhouse in the East, built around the dominant presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis remains an unstoppable force in transition and around the rim, while Damian Lillard gives Milwaukee an elite scoring option in clutch situations. The duo has created one of the most dangerous offensive tandems in the league.

Khris Middleton provides a valuable third scoring option, and Brook Lopez continues to anchor the paint defensively while spacing the floor with his three-point shooting. Milwaukee’s defense has taken a slight step back since their championship days, but they still boast one of the most physical and experienced lineups in the NBA.

Key Matchups

LeBron James vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo – A battle of two of the best forwards in NBA history. Both are capable of carrying their teams, and their ability to control pace will be pivotal.

Anthony Davis vs. Brook Lopez – Davis’ versatility vs. Lopez’s interior presence and shooting. If Davis gets going early, it could force Milwaukee into defensive adjustments.

Damian Lillard vs. Lakers’ Guards – The Lakers must slow down Lillard, who thrives in pick-and-roll situations and late-game heroics. Expect Jarred Vanderbilt (if healthy) or another defensive specialist to take on this challenge.

Lakers vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

The Lakers have the star power to compete, but Milwaukee’s home-court advantage and dominant inside presence give them the edge. If the Bucks’ three-point shooting clicks and Lillard provides his usual clutch scoring, they should be able to pull away in the second half. Giannis and Lillard prove too much for the Lakers, despite a strong effort from LeBron and AD. I’m laying the 5.5 points with Milwaukee at Bovada.lv.

Lakers vs. Bucks Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -5.5