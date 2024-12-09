Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction: Will Over Remain Profitable in this Series?

The spotlight in the NBA will be on the Knicks vs. Raptors matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET, as it’s the only game on Monday’s slate. With the Knicks laying 6 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 231.5, what’s the smart bet tonight in Toronto?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Knicks (-6) at Toronto Raptors (+6); o/u 231.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, December 9, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Knicks vs. Raptors Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Towns questionable to face Raptors

Karl-Anthony Towns (right patellar tendinopathy) is questionable for Monday’s game against Toronto. Towns sat out Saturday’s loss to the Pistons, with Jericho Sims replacing him in the starting lineup. However, Sims would not be worth streaming if KAT cannot play in Toronto. He was ineffective in six first-quarter minutes on Saturday and did not return, with Precious Achiuwa (27 minutes) and Ariel Hukporti (15) playing the remaining minutes at center. Achiuwa will be the best streaming option of the three.

Barnes finishes with 19 points in loss to Mavs

Scottie Barnes finished Saturday’s loss to the Mavericks with 19 points (8-of-17 FGs), eight rebounds, 14 assists, three steals, one block, and three 3-pointers in 37 minutes. Barnes was elite as a distributor on Saturday, establishing a new career-high with 14 assists. The Raptors star only committed three turnovers, and despite the outcome, this is the kind of performance the franchise wants to see from its cornerstone. Barnes is closing in on top-25 value in 8-cat formats, with turnovers (3.7 per game) being why he’s ranked just outside the top 50 in 9-cat.

Knicks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of New York’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Toronto

The total has gone OVER in 7 of New York’s last 8 games when playing Toronto

Knicks vs. Raptors NBA Prediction:

Take the over. This is a big number but these two teams should get there tonight in Toronto. The over is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams and has cashed in seven out of the Knicks’ last 10 games. The over has hit in three out of the Raptors’ last five games, which includes their 125-118 loss to Dallas two nights ago when the number was a whopping 236.

Knicks vs. Raptors Betting Prediction: OVER 231.5