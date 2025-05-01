Knicks vs. Pistons Game 6 Prediction: Will Detroit force a Game 7?

The Pistons will attempt to even their series with the Knicks and force a Game 7 on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. Will Detroit force a Game 7? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Knicks vs. Pistons Game 6 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 1, 2025

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Pistons are 1.5-point home favorites versus the Knicks. The total, meanwhile, sits at 213 points.

Knicks vs. Pistons Game 6 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Detroit

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Pistons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Recap

The New York Knicks lead the series 3–2 against the Detroit Pistons. After taking a 3–1 lead, the Knicks missed an opportunity to close out the series at home, falling 106–103 in Game 5. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 24 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists, while Ausar Thompson and Tobias Harris contributed significantly. The Pistons’ victory ended a 15-game playoff losing streak and showcased their resilience.

Key Storylines

Knicks’ Third-Quarter Struggles

Throughout the series, the Knicks have been outscored by 33 points in third quarters, shooting just 38.2% from the field compared to the Pistons’ 49.1%. This trend continued in Game 5, where a 28–24 third quarter in favor of Detroit shifted the momentum.

Bench Disparity

The Knicks’ bench has been outscored 153–63 over the series. Miles McBride, a key reserve, has averaged just 4 points per game on 26.9% shooting, highlighting New York’s depth issues.

Cade Cunningham’s Leadership

Cunningham’s performance in Game 5 was pivotal, and his postgame guarantee to force a Game 7 reflects the Pistons’ confidence. His leadership has been instrumental in Detroit’s playoff resurgence.

Knicks vs. Pistons Game 6 NBA Prediction:

The Pistons have momentum and home-court advantage, while the Knicks face challenges with bench production and third-quarter performances. Expect a closely contested game, but Detroit’s recent form suggests they can edge out a win to force Game 7.

Knicks vs. Pistons Game 6 Betting Prediction: DETROIT PISTONS -1.5