Knicks vs. Pistons Game 3 Prediction: Will Detroit pull off upset?

The New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons head into Game 3 of their first-round playoff series tied 1-1, with the pivotal matchup set for Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Knicks vs. Pistons Game 3 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 24, 2025

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: TNT

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Knicks are 1.5-point home favorites versus the Pistons. The total, meanwhile, sits at 214.5 points.

Knicks vs. Pistons Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Detroit

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Pistons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Recap: Pistons Even the Score

After the Knicks’ dramatic comeback in Game 1, the Pistons responded with a 100–94 victory in Game 2, marking their first playoff win since 2008 and ending a 17-year postseason drought . Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 33 points and 12 rebounds, showcasing his growth as a franchise cornerstone. Despite Jalen Brunson’s 37-point effort, the Knicks’ offense struggled with ball movement and rebounding, areas they aim to improve in Game 3.

Key Matchups & Adjustments

Knicks’ Focus Areas:

Pace and Ball Movement: Coach Tom Thibodeau emphasized the need for quicker pace and better ball distribution to counter Detroit’s defense.

Rebounding: Addressing rebounding issues is crucial, as second-chance points have favored the Pistons.​

Utilizing Karl-Anthony Towns: Maximizing Towns’ offensive contributions could provide the Knicks with a needed boost.

Pistons’ Strengths:

Cade Cunningham’s Leadership: Cunningham’s all-around performance has been instrumental in Detroit’s success.

Defensive Intensity: The Pistons’ ability to disrupt the Knicks’ offensive flow has been a key factor.​

Knicks vs. Pistons Game 3 NBA Prediction:

Game 3 serves as a critical juncture in this tightly contested series. The Knicks aim to reclaim home-court advantage by addressing offensive and rebounding challenges, while the Pistons look to build on their momentum with strong performances from their young core. I like Detroit.

Knicks vs. Pistons Game 3 Betting Prediction: DETROIT PISTONS +1.5