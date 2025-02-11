Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction: Will Indiana pull off upset?

With the road team laying 2.5 points and the total sitting at 239.5, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Knicks vs. Pacers matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Knicks (-2.5) at Indiana Pacers (+2.5); o/u 239.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Knicks vs. Pacers Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Towards Indiana

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

The New York Knicks (34-18) are set to face the Indiana Pacers (29-22) tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. This game marks the third meeting between the two teams this season, with the series currently tied at 1-1. In their last encounter on November 10, 2024, the Pacers secured a 132-121 victory, led by standout performances from Bennedict Mathurin and Tyrese Haliburton.

Recent Performance:

The Knicks are coming off a significant loss to the Boston Celtics, where they struggled defensively. Despite the defeat, guard Jalen Brunson highlighted the team’s resilience, especially during a third-quarter rally.

The Pacers have been in strong form, winning seven of their last ten games. They play at the league’s eighth-fastest pace and rank tenth in offensive rating. However, their defense ranks 21st, indicating potential vulnerabilities.

Key Players:

Knicks: Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are pivotal for New York’s offense. Towns has been dealing with a knee issue but is expected to play. OG Anunoby is questionable with a foot injury, while Josh Hart is probable despite knee soreness.

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin and Tyrese Haliburton lead Indiana’s backcourt, with Pascal Siakam contributing significantly in the frontcourt. Center Myles Turner is a game-time decision due to a neck issue.

Knicks vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

This should be a close contest, as the spread would indicate. The Knicks’ strong rebounding and offensive capabilities could tilt the game in their favor if they capitalize on the Pacers’ defensive weaknesses. That said, the Pacers are 6-4 straight up against the Knicks in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. Indiana also covered in six out of those 10 contests as well.

Knicks vs. Pacers Betting Prediction: INDIANA PACERS +2.5