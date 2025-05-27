Knicks vs. Pacers Game 4 Prediction: Will Indiana take 3-1 lead?

The Indiana Pacers host the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers lead the best-of-seven series 2–1, but the Knicks are coming off a resilient Game 3 victory, aiming to even the series. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Knicks vs. Pacers Game 4 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: TNT/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Pacers are 2-point road favorites versus the Knicks. The total, meanwhile, sits at 220.5 points.

Knicks vs. Pacers Game 4 Public Betting: Bettors Lean Indiana

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Game 3 Recap

In Game 3, the Knicks showcased their resilience, overcoming a significant deficit. Karl-Anthony Towns led the charge with 20 fourth-quarter points, while adjustments by Coach Tom Thibodeau, including starting Mitchell Robinson over Josh Hart, bolstered the team’s defense.

The Pacers struggled offensively in the second half of Game 3, scoring only 42 points. Tyrese Haliburton, despite a team-high 20 points, acknowledged the team’s lack of pace and poor execution as contributing factors to the loss.

Injury Report

Pacers: Forward Aaron Nesmith is listed as questionable due to a right ankle injury sustained in Game 3. His potential absence could impact the Pacers’ wing depth.

Knicks vs. Pacers Game 4 Key Matchups

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Pacers’ Frontcourt: Towns’ offensive prowess was evident in Game 3. The Pacers will need to adjust defensively to contain him.

Tyrese Haliburton’s Leadership: Haliburton’s ability to orchestrate the offense and push the tempo will be crucial for the Pacers to regain momentum.

Josh Hart’s Versatility: Despite moving to the bench, Hart contributed significantly in Game 3 with 8 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists. His all-around play will be vital for the Knicks.

Knicks vs. Pacers Game 4 NBA Prediction:

The Knicks have demonstrated resilience throughout the playoffs, particularly on the road, where they’ve secured six wins in seven games. Their defensive adjustments and depth have been instrumental in their success.

However, the Pacers have been formidable at home and will look to bounce back from their Game 3 loss. If Haliburton can effectively lead the offense and the team improves its shooting efficiency, they have a strong chance to reclaim control of the series.

Knicks vs. Pacers Game 4 Betting Prediction: INDIANA PACERS -2