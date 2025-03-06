Knicks vs. Lakers Prediction: Will under cash?

The Knicks head west to take on the Lakers on Thursday night in a marquee matchup at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams are in the thick of the playoff race in their respective conferences, making this a crucial battle with postseason implications. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Knicks vs. Lakers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Knicks (+3.5) at Los Angeles Lakers (-3.5); o/u 228

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 6, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: TNT/Max

Knicks vs. Lakers Public Betting: Bettors Love L.A.

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 84% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Knicks Outlook

The Knicks have been one of the tougher teams in the Eastern Conference, built on strong defense and physical play. Jalen Brunson continues to be the engine of the offense, providing elite scoring and playmaking. Julius Randle remains a key factor, but his efficiency can be hit-or-miss. New York’s defense, anchored by Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby, has been among the league’s best, making them a tough matchup for any opponent.

One concern for the Knicks is their inconsistent three-point shooting. If their perimeter shots aren’t falling, they can struggle to keep pace against teams with high-powered offenses like the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers Outlook

The Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, remain a contender in the Western Conference. Even at 40, LeBron continues to be a force, while Davis anchors both ends of the floor. The Lakers have improved their depth with players like Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell stepping up as secondary scoring options.

A key question for the Lakers is their three-point shooting and bench consistency. When their role players knock down shots, they are tough to beat. Additionally, their defense, while solid, has had issues containing elite guards, meaning slowing down Brunson will be a major priority.

Key Matchups

Jalen Brunson vs. Lakers’ Perimeter Defense – If Brunson can break down the Lakers’ defense, it could create opportunities for the Knicks.

LeBron James vs. OG Anunoby – Anunoby will likely be tasked with slowing down LeBron, but James’ playmaking could still dictate the game.

Anthony Davis vs. Mitchell Robinson – The battle in the paint will be crucial, especially with Davis’ ability to stretch the floor and dominate defensively.

Knicks vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

This game should be a grind-it-out battle, with the Knicks’ defense making things tough on the Lakers. However, with LeBron and Davis leading the way, the Lakers should be able to control the tempo and capitalize on their home-court advantage. If the Knicks struggle from three, it will be tough for them to keep up.

While I do like the Lakers, I like the under 228 at Bovada.lv more.

Knicks vs. Lakers Betting Prediction: UNDER 228