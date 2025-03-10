Knicks vs. Kings Prediction: Will over hit in Sacramento?

The Knicks (40-23) are set to face the Kings (33-30) at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Both teams are looking to rebound from recent setbacks and strengthen their positions as the regular season progresses. With New York laying 2.5 points and the total sitting at 219, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Knicks vs. Kings matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Knicks (-2.5) at Sacramento Kings (+2.5); o/u 219

10:30 p.m. ET, Monday, March 10, 2025

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

TV: NBA TV

Knicks vs. Kings Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Golden State

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread.

Team Overviews:

New York Knicks: The Knicks are currently on a three-game losing streak, averaging only 102 points per game during this stretch. This is a notable decline from their season average of 116.9 points per game. This dip in offensive production coincides with the recent ankle injury of leading scorer Jalen Brunson (26.3 PPG), who is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks. In Brunson’s absence, Miles “Deuce” McBride has stepped in as the primary point guard. However, he struggled in his debut, shooting 2-for-13 in a 105-95 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite these challenges, Karl-Anthony Towns has been a consistent performer, averaging 24.2 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. Additionally, Towns has been benefiting from the mentorship of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, who recently joined the Knicks as a coaching consultant.

Sacramento Kings: The Kings have won six of their last ten games and currently hold the ninth spot in the Western Conference. In their most recent outing, they suffered a narrow 111-110 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. DeMar DeRozan led the team with 31 points and 10 assists, while Zach LaVine contributed 30 points. The Kings are dealing with injuries to key players, including Domantas Sabonis, who leads the league in rebounding with 14.1 rebounds per game, and Malik Monk. Both players are sidelined. Jonas Valanciunas has stepped up in Sabonis’s absence, averaging 14.3 points and 14 rebounds over the last three games.

Key Matchup:

The battle in the paint between Karl-Anthony Towns and Jonas Valanciunas will be pivotal. Towns’s offensive versatility poses a significant challenge for the Kings, especially with Sabonis unavailable. Valanciunas’s recent uptick in performance will be crucial in countering Towns’s impact.

Knicks vs. Kings NBA Prediction:

I like the over, which sits at 219 at Bovada.lv. The over has hit in back-to-back meetings between these two teams, including the first matchup on January 25 (a Knicks’ 143-120 win). The over has also cashed in back-to-back Sacramento games.

Knicks vs. Kings Betting Prediction: OVER 219